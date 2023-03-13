Mar 13, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Frank Brisebois - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Okay. All right. Thanks for joining this afternoon, Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference. I know it's been a very busy time for a lot of people, so I appreciate the time.



Next presenter here we have Rob Barrow, who is CEO of Mind Med. Just full disclosure, we cover Mind Med at Oppenheimer. I'm Frank Brisebois, one of the senior biotech analysts at the firm.



And with that, Rob, thanks for joining, I think what would be helpful in terms of format, we'll just do a fireside chat. I think it would be most helpful is just maybe to those that aren't familiar, just an overview of the company.



Rob Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO&Board Director



Yeah. Thanks so much, Frank. Thanks for having us here. So to give high-level overview. We're a company headquartered in New York. It's developing the psychedelic drug class. And we've taken a particularly unique approach and the opportunity of developing these molecules. And it's