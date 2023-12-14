Dec 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Fair enough, no, and and good morning, and welcome to the MIND medicine conference call announcing top line preliminary results from the Company's Phase IIb study of MM. one 20 in generalized anxiety disorder.



Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of mine mix website at Mine met.com and the recording will be available after the call.



For opening remarks, I would like to introduce SEAN Greenway, CFO of mine met. Please go ahead.



Schond Greenway - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc-Chief Financial Officer



Hello, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss top-line results for our Phase IIb study of evident one 20 in patients with generalized anxiety disorder. Our press release describing the results of this study was issued today and is available in the News and Events section in the Investors section of our website. Today's presentation will also be available in the Presentations section in the