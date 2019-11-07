Q3 2019 Nexans SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Nexans' Third Quarter 2019 Financial Information Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. My name is Gerald, and I'm your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's conference call, Mr. Christopher GuÃ©rin, Nexans' CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher GuÃ©rin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating to Nexans' conference call. Here is Christopher GuÃ©rin, CEO of Nexans. With me Jean-Christophe Juillard, the group's CFO; as well as Vincent Dessale, Head of our High Voltage SRS Business Group; and AurÃ©lia Baudey-Vignaud, Head of Investor Relations. I will turn over to AurÃ©lia who will go over the conference call rules.



AurÃ©lia Baudey-Vignaud - Nexans S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, Chris. I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference