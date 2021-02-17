Nexans SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Aurelia Baudey-Vignaud - Nexans S.A. - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, good morning. Welcome to Nexans' Virtual Capital Markets Day. I am Aurelia Baudey-Vignaud, Head of Investor Relations at Nexans. We would have loved to see you in person today. But due to the circumstances, we have moved into the virtual world.



In today's presentation, we will provide a detailed illustration of Nexans' new strategic plan for the next 3 years and the group's industrial ambition for the next 10 years. We remind participants that some of the comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties based on our best estimates, with the information we currently have in our possession. Obviously, these outcomes may change and are also subject to the risks detailed in the safe harbor as well as in our 2020 universal registration document.



Opening our session today, Christopher Guerin, Nexans' CEO. Chris will provide an overview of how Nexans will electrify the future and detail our new strategic outlook. JÃ©rÃ´me