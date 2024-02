Q3 2021 Nexans SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Christopher Guerin - Nexans S.A. - CEO



Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating to this Nexans conference call for the third quarter result.



I'm Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans. We are here with Jean-Christophe Juillard, Group CFO; Aurelia Baudey-Vignaud, Head of Investor Relation; and Ãlodie Robbe-Mouillot, Nexans Investor Relation.



I will turn over to Aurelia for -- to go over the conference call rules.



Aurelia Baudey-Vignaud - Nexans S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, Chris.



I would like to remind participants that statements made during the conference call which are not historical