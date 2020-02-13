Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Junko Tomita
NEXON Co., Ltd. - IR Officer
* Owen Mahoney
NEXON Co., Ltd. - President and Representative Director
* Shiro Uemura
NEXON Co., Ltd. - CFO, Administration GM & Representative Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Han Joon Kim
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Jay Defibaugh
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Junko Yamamura
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Seyon Park
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Junko Tomita - NEXON Co., Ltd. - IR Officer
[Interpreted] Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to attend NEXON's earnings presentation. Please be aware that this presentation will be streamed live on the Internet, including the Q&A session. I am Junko Tomita, a
Full Year 2019 Nexon Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...