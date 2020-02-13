Full Year 2019 Nexon Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

* Junko Tomita

NEXON Co., Ltd. - IR Officer

* Owen Mahoney

NEXON Co., Ltd. - President and Representative Director

* Shiro Uemura

NEXON Co., Ltd. - CFO, Administration GM & Representative Director



* Han Joon Kim

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Jay Defibaugh

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Junko Yamamura

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Seyon Park

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Junko Tomita - NEXON Co., Ltd. - IR Officer



[Interpreted] Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to attend NEXON's earnings presentation. Please be aware that this presentation will be streamed live on the Internet, including the Q&A session. I am Junko Tomita, a