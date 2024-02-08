Full Year 2023 Nexon Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Takanori Kawai - NEXON Co., Ltd. - Team Leader of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Nexon's Q4 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us today. With me are Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon; Shiro Uemura, CFO; and Junghun Lee, who is scheduled to become Nexon's CEO in March of this year.



Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our results of operation and financial conditions such as revenues attributable to our key titles, growth prospects, including with respect to the online games industry, our ability to compete effectively, adapt to new technologies and address new technical challenges, our use of intellectual property and other statements that are not historical facts.



These statements represent our predictions, projections and expectations about future events, which we believe are reasonable or based on reasonable assumptions. However, numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information on some of these risks and