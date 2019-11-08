Q3 2019 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



So good morning or good afternoon, depending on where you are, and welcome to our third quarter results call. As we did in our first quarter results call, I will give you a short summary of the results, and then I will hand over to Bernardo Mingrone, that sits here next to me, our CFO, that will cover the results more in detail, and then we will have plenty of time for questions and answers. As always, also Stefania Mantegazza, that I believe most of you know very well by now, our Head of Investor Relations, is here with us in the room.



So let me jump to Page 3 of the presentation with the executive summary. In the 9 months and the last quarter as well, we confirm a strong focus on financial delivery.