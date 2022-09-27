Nexi SpA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning to all of you. Welcome, I would say, welcome back to Milan. Welcome to Nexi Capital Market Day. Let me give a warm welcome to the investors and analysts that are here with us in person, and also to the ones that are connected digitally. I have to say it's great to find many of you physically again, after a couple of years of digital conversations, digital discussions, it's great to be in person again.



A warm welcome also to our friends from the media, some of them are also here in person in a room that is just next door. I'm here today with, I would say, a good number of representatives from our Nexi team. Some of them, you will see on stage after myself and Bernardo. Some others are here to help us in answering to your questions, your curiosity and so on and so forth. And a few more you will have a chance to meet during the coffee breaks in our demo area.



Let me focus of the title that we have chosen for the day, this is a very specific conscious choice, "The Leading PayTech European by Scale, Local by Nature". We