Q1 2020 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NFI Group's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Stephen King. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Cheryl. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. This is Stephen King, NFI Group Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations speaking. Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer and Pipasu Soni, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer.



For your information, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available shortly. On this morning's call, we will be walking through the financial results presentation that can be found in the Investors Section of our website. We will call out the slide number referred to as we walk through the presentation.



Starting with Slide 2, I will remind all participants and