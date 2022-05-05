NFI Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to this Annual Meeting of NFI Group Inc. This is Stephen King speaking. We will start today's meeting by delivering a land acknowledgment also known as a territorial acknowledgment. I acknowledge that I reside and work from Treaty 1 territory, the original lands of the Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, Lakota, Dene peoples, and the birthplace and the homeland of the MÃ©tis Nation. We respect and give honor to the indigenous people's history on this land and recognize First Nations, MÃ©tis and Inuit people's ongoing contribution in our neighborhoods and communities today. We at NFI understand that territorial acknowledgments are important because it