Q3 2022 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thanks you, Norma. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Joining me on today's call are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer.



Today, we will walk through our Q3 2022 quarterly results, provide an update on discussions with our banking syndicate and government partners with respect to liquidity and covenant relief and then provide comments on the broader macro environment and our outlook. Following that, we will open the call up for analyst questions. If you have not been able to access the dial-in option of this call, please pose your question in the