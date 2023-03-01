Q4 2022 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NFI 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to today's speaker, Stephen King, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thanks you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results conference call. This is Stephen King speaking. Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer.



We will start today's meeting by delivering a land acknowledgment, also known as a territorial acknowledgment. I acknowledge that I reside that NFI's headquartered in Treaty 1 territory, the original lands of Anishinaabe, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, Lakota.



Dene peoples, and the birth place and homeland of the Metis Nation. We