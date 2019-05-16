NovaGold Resources Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NOVAGOLD 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Please direct any questions for NOVAGOLD to [email protected] or call Investor Relations at 1 (866) 669-6227. The company will respond as quickly as possible to any inquiries.



At this time, I would like to turn your attention to the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver where the NOVAGOLD 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will begin momentarily. Thank you.



Gregory A. Lang - NovaGold Resources Inc. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Greg Lang, and I am the President and CEO of NOVAGOLD. Thank you for attending this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of NOVAGOLD RESOURCES, INC. We thank all of our shareholders, partners, associates, employees and extend a special thanks to those of you who traveled to attend this meeting. We are grateful for your interest and support.



There are a couple of housekeeping items