Q3 2022 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Melanie Hennessey - NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications



Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you've joined us for NOVAGOLD's 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and also for an update on the Donlin Gold project. On today's call, we have Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO.



At the end of the webcast, we will take questions on the phone and respond to the questions received during the webcast and also by e-mail.



I would like to remind participants that, as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information such as projections and goals, which are