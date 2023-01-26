Q4 2022 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Welcome to the NOVAGOLD 2022 Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.



Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications.



Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications



Thank you, Ariel. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for the 2022 year-end financial results and also for an update on the Donlin Gold project.



On today's call, we have Dr. Thomas Kaplan, NOVAGOLD's Chairman; Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD's President and CEO; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions by phone.



Additionally, we will respond to questions received by e-mail. I would like to remind our webcast and call participants that, as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information such as projections and goals, which are likely to involve