New Gold Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Ian Wilton Pearce - Falconbridge Ltd. - Former Senior VP of Projects & Engineering and Senior VP of Projects & Engineering of Noranda Inc



Hi. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of New Gold, Inc. My name is Ian Pearce. I'm the Chair of the Board of New Gold. On behalf of the directors, management and employees, I'd like to thank you for joining us today.



Before we begin, I'll ask you to turn off your cell phones and switch them -- or switch them to silent mode at least. The use of phones, cameras and recording devices or other electronic communication devices by those in attendance is not permitted. For those of you here in person, please note that this meeting is being webcast and is being recorded by New Gold.



I will ask Lisa Damiani, General Counsel, Executive Vice President, Government Relations and Corporate Secretary of New Gold, to act on my behalf and lead us to the formal business of the meeting. We will leave time at the end for questions. Today's meeting will not include a formal presentation by management. The company will host a