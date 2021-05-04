New Gold Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Ian Wilton Pearce - New Gold Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of New Gold, Inc. My name is Ian Pearce, and I'm the Chair of the Board of New Gold. On behalf of the directors, management and employees. I'd like to thank you for joining us today. New Gold is conducting this meeting virtually due to the ongoing global health crisis caused by COVID-19. We have done so to consider the health and wellbeing of the current employees and shareholders as well as to follow public health guidelines, limiting gatherings of people.



Joining me today are Renaud Adams, the company's Chief Executive Officer and a Director; Rob Chausse, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Ankit Shah, the company's Vice President, Strategy and Business Development; and Sean Keating, the company's Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



I'd also like to take the opportunity to introduce you to Geoff Chater and Tom McCulley, who will be nominated to the Board at our meeting today. Geoff Chater is a geologist with