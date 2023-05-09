New Gold Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Ian Wilton Pearce - New Gold Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of New Gold, Inc. My name is Ian Pearce, and I'm the Chair of the Board of New Gold. On behalf of the directors, management and employees, I'd like to thank you for joining us today.



Given New Gold's desire to maximize the accessibility of the meeting for its shareholders, New Gold will be conducting the meeting virtually. A virtual meeting affords all shareholders the ability to attend and participate in the meeting equally, regardless of geographic location, while also maintaining New Gold's commitment to health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders.



As you have seen from the information circular for this meeting, Jim Gowans is not standing for reelection. Before we proceed, I'd like to take a moment to recognize Jim's contribution to New Gold and, on behalf of the company's shareholders and employees, to thank him for his commitment and for sharing his time, experience and talents for the company.