Full Year 2019 National Grid PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT

Aarti Singhal - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Welcome to our full year results presentation



So with that, I'd like to hand over to John Pettigrew.



John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO & Executive Director



So thank you, Aarti, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined this morning by Andy Agg, our CFO. And as usual, Nicola Shaw and Dean Seavers are also here to assist with any questions at the end of the presentation.



So let me begin with the financial highlights from last year. On an underlying basis, that is excluding the impact of timing, major storms and exceptional items, operating profit of