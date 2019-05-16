May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Alexandra Lewis - National Grid Gas plc - Group Treasurer & Director
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Alexandra Lewis, Group Treasurer for National Grid. This afternoon's call is to provide an update to debt investors on our 2018/'19 full year results. I will give a summary of this morning's presentation, including how our businesses have performed, our priorities going forward as well as additional commentary on future debt funding.
The update will last for about 25 minutes, followed by some dedicated time during which you will have the opportunity to ask questions. The presentation is available to download from the Presentations section of our investor website. And I would like to refer you to the cautionary statement included in the second slide. For those of you who have not yet seen the results presentation from this morning's announcement at the London Stock Exchange, a replay of the webcast is available on our website.
Let me begin on Slide 3 with our financial highlights for the period. Details of the results by segment are included at the end of the presentation in the Appendix
Full Year 2019 National Grid PLC Debt Investor Update Call Transcript
May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...