Sep 20, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Aarti Singhal - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to our investor teach-in on our U.S.-regulated business. It's my pleasure to welcome you here. We always start with safety. So no planned fire alarm test this morning. If you hear an alarm, then you do need to leave the building.



And as usual, there's a cautionary statement in your packs, do take note of that. And the agenda is full this morning. The plan is that we'll have presentations by JP and Dean here first, and then you should have a colored dot on your badge, yellows are going to stay in this room because after Dean's presentation, we're going to split into 3 groups. The yellows will stay here in this room. The green dots, they'll go to forum 1 and blue to forum 2. But don't worry, at the end of this, my team and I are going to be here, and we'll direct you on where you need to go. After the breakouts, there's going to be a short 15-minute break. After the break, we'll come back into this room for the customer, regulation and finance presentations and a Q&A with JP and Dean.



So I hope you're going to