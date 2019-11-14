Nov 14, 2019 / NTS GMT

Alexandra Lewis - National Grid Gas plc - Group Treasurer & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, or good morning, everyone. I'm Alexandra Lewis, Group Treasurer for National Grid. And this afternoon's call is to provide an update to debt investors on our 2019/'20 half year results. I'll give a summary of this morning's presentation, including how our businesses have performed, our priorities going forward as well as additional commentary on future debt financing.



The update will last for around 25 minutes, and then we will follow that with an opportunity for you to ask any questions. The presentation is available to download from the Presentations section of our Investor website.



So starting on Slide 3. Before I review our first half performance, I want to begin with today's announcement that we've set a new target of achieving net 0 for our own emissions by