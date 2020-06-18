Jun 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Alexandra Lewis - National Grid Gas plc - Group Treasurer & Director



Morning, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Alexandra Lewis, Group Treasurer for the National Grid. And this afternoon's call is to provide an update to debt investors on our 2019/'20 full year results. I'll give a summary of this morning's presentation, including how our businesses have performed, our priorities going forward as well as additional commentary on future debt financing.



The update, I anticipate, will last for about 30 minutes, followed by some dedicated time, during which you'll have the opportunity to ask questions. And the presentation is available to download from the Results centre section of our investor website.



Before we turn to our results for '19/'20, I want to start today's presentation by taking you through how we've been reacting to COVID-19 and how well our business continues to deliver despite this major new challenge.



So turning to Slide 3. At the end of March, as the crisis unfolded, we successfully implemented our business continuity plans. Although COVID has had a profound