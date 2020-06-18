Full Year 2020 National Grid PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 08:15AM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Senior IR Officer



Thank you, Felicia. Good morning, and welcome to our full year results presentation. Thank you for joining us remotely. I hope you're all safe and well. Firstly, I would just like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement that you'll find at the front of the presentation. Secondly, after the presentation, as usual, the IR team will be available by phone to help you if you have any further questions.



So with that, I'd like to hand it over to our CEO, John Pettigrew. John?



John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our full year results call. As usual, I'm joined today by Andy Agg, our CFO.



We