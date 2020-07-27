National Grid PLC Shareholder Presentation Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Alison H. Kay
National Grid plc - Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
* John Pettigrew
National Grid plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Jonathan Donald Sherlock Dawson
National Grid plc - Independent Non-Executive Director
* Peter Gershon
National Grid plc - Non Executive Chairman
Peter Gershon - National Grid plc - Non Executive Chairman
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place on large gatherings, this year's Annual General Meeting took place prior to this webcast as a closed meeting. It was attended by myself as Chair; John Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer; and Alison Kay, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Although shareholders were unable to attend in person, they were, of course, still able to exercise their right to vote by voting online or submitting a proxy voting card ahead of the meeting.
