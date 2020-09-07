Sep 07, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our call to discuss Ofgem -- our response to Ofgem's draft determinations. Apologies for the slight delay, a slight IT hitch. Hopefully, that's been resolved now.



So I'm Nick Ashworth and I head up Investor Relations here at National Grid. Thank you for joining us remotely and I hope everyone is safe and well.



As always, I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement that you will find at the front of our presentation. And if you have any questions after the presentation, the IR team will be available by phone to help.



Before I hand over to our CEO, I just want to run through some quick housekeeping. The call is being recorded, so it can be uploaded to our website, along with a copy of the slides. And at the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



And so with that, I'd like to hand you over to our CEO, John Pettigrew. John?



John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO &