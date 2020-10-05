National Grid PLC ESG Virtual Seminar Transcript

Oct 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Hello, and welcome to National Grid's ESG Virtual Seminar, and in particular, to those who may be joining a National Grid event for the first time. It's great to see so many new names with us today. I hope everyone is safe and well. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Nick Ashworth, and I head up Investor Relations here at National Grid. I would first like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement you will find at the front of the presentation pack.



Now moving on to today's event. As you will see, we've set up 2 socially distant studios with presenters and crew adhering to all national and local rules and guidance. Following a short video, we will start presentations on the environment. Our CEO, John Pettigrew, will give us a group overview before our U.S., U.K. and National Grid Ventures leaders dive deeper into each of their respective businesses.



Following Q&A on that section, we'll then have our presentations from our CFO, Andy Agg; Marcy Reed, President of our Massachusetts Business; and Andy Doyle, our