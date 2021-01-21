Jan 21, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Hello, and welcome to our group guide to Future of Gas Virtual Investor Event. The first in our group guide to ESG series, which will take place every few months through 2021 and beyond. I'm Nick Ashworth with and our Head of Investor Relations here at National Grid. We're very pleased to have so many of you joining us today. I hope you're safe and well.



Firstly, I would just like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement at the front of the presentation. Now moving on to today's event, it's being filmed remotely and in line with all current lockdown restrictions. I'll shortly hand over to our CEO, John Pettigrew. But before I do, just a few housekeeping points. We want today to be as interactive as possible, and we welcome your questions. After we've heard from John and our 4 subject matter experts, will open up for a live audio only Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



All materials and a recording of today's event will be available on our website later today, and you'll find a glossary of terms available in the