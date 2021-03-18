Mar 18, 2021 / 08:15AM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Thanks, Bethany, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss our announcement of the proposed acquisition of Western Power Distribution and the strategic portfolio repositioning. As Bethany said, I am Nick Ashworth and I head up Investor Relations here at National Grid. Thank you for joining us remotely, and I hope everyone is safe and well.



As always, I'd like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement you'll find at the front of our presentation. And after the presentation, as usual, the IR team will be available by phone to help if you have any further questions. And so with that, I'd like to hand over to our CEO, John Pettigrew. John?



John