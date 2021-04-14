Apr 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
Peter Gershon - National Grid plc - Non Executive Chairman
Welcome to the shareholder webcast regarding National Grid's proposed acquisition of Western Power Distribution, WPD. I'm Peter Gershon, the Chairman of National Grid, and I'm joined today by our CEO, John Pettigrew; our CFO, Andy Agg; and Justine Campbell, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary.
The WPD acquisition is conditional on, amongst other things, the approval of shareholders, and we have therefore convened a general meeting on the 22nd of April for this purpose. A shareholder circular containing the Notice of General Meeting and explanatory notes was made available to shareholders on our website on the 31st of March 2021, as well as being posted to shareholders who have elected for hard copy documents.
The health and safety of our shareholders and colleagues is vitally important to us. And therefore, in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and current U.K. government restrictions, which prohibit public gatherings, the general meeting will be a closed meeting. This means it will be held with only the minimum number
