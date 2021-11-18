Half Year 2022 National Grid PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 09:15AM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to National Grid's Half Year Results Presentation. Thank you for joining us this morning. I'm Nick Ashworth, Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by our CEO, John Pettigrew, and CFO, Andy Agg. As usual, there will be time for questions after the presentation. But given the Investor Day later, please focus your questions on the first 6 months performance.



So with that, I'd just like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement that you'll find at the front of the presentation. And I'll now hand over to John to begin.



John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nick. Good morning, and welcome to the call. As usual, I'm joined by Andy Agg, our CFO. And after the call, we'll both be happy to take your questions.



Looking across the group, I'm delighted with the progress we've made over the past 6 months. So let me start with the key takeaways. Following the transactions we announced in March, we were