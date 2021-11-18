National Grid PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



(presentation)



John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO & Executive Director



My intention today is that you'll take away the following 4 key messages. The first is that our pivot to electricity brings visibility and certainty of growth, right now and out to 2050. Second, our scale magnifies our vital role at the heart of the energy transition. And third, we have a strong track record of delivering growth. And then finally, with green CapEx making up GBP 13 billion of our investment over the next 5 years, we are the energy transition company.



So hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2021 investor event. It's great that so many of you are here to join us today. Whether you're here live or watching remotely, I hope that both of you will really have a positive experience. And I'm delighted to be joined by my senior management team today, who you'll have a chance to meet through the course of this event.



My team has more than 300 years of experience in the energy industry across multiple geographies, and each of them has a