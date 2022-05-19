Full Year 2022 National Grid PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to National Grid's full year results presentation. I'm Nick Ashworth, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm thrilled to see so many people here live in the stock exchange for the first time since November 2019. It's been quite a long time. So thanks a lot for attending and a warm welcome to everyone who's listening online as well.



So as always, we'll start with safety. We are not expecting a fire alarm this morning. But if one goes off, then we'll have to go out into the square. The second important thing to draw your attention to is the cautionary statement, which is at the front of the presentation.



So as usual, today's materials are all on the website. And there'll be a Q&A with John and Andy after the presentation. Any further queries, please feel free to reach out to me or any at the IR team later today. We are around to take your questions.



So with that, I'd like to hand over to our CEO, John Pettigrew.



John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO