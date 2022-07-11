National Grid PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of National Grid. I'm Paula Reynolds, I'm the Chairman of the Board, and I must say I'm particularly delighted to be here today because last year, I was on a video and the then Senior Independent Director, Mark Williamson, had to conduct the meeting, and it was all quite awkward but of course, last year was an extraordinary year.



I'm pleased to welcome those of you who are in the room who've traveled to be with us today, and I also want to welcome the shareholders who are online. You may recall that last year, on the ballot, we put a vote to have the right to hold a hybrid annual meeting which is to allow those who want to participate online to fully participate to cast their votes if they wish to call in or send in their questions so that you can be here in the room or you can be online and have the same access. And with that change, it gives us the opportunity to change the format a bit.



Even though we're still sitting at these desks at the front of the room for those of you who are online who