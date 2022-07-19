National Grid PLC US Investor Event Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / NTS GMT

Andrew J. Agg - National Grid plc - CFO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, everybody, and it's great to see you all. And hopefully, you all enjoyed the trip this morning to our Newtown Creek facility. It's good to see you all safely back straightaway.



Look, it's great, after 3 years of not being able to do these events, to be able to be back here again in the U.S. and do a face-to-face investor event. So I'm really excited about what we're able to cover today where we're going to see it here from Rudy and some of the other members of the team around the real progress that we're making across our New York jurisdiction. We're also going to hear about some of the exciting opportunities we have in front of us as we look forward through the energy transition.



So up first, as I said, will be Rudy Wynter, President of our business in New York, who's going to talk about our operations right here in Brooklyn and across the state more broadly. And some of that will build on the key messages that we talked through at the Capital Markets Day in November back in London. He'll talk also about