Full Year 2023 National Grid PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



[We're good to go]. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to National Grid's full year results presentation.



So I'm Nick Ashworth, Head of Investor Relations. And I'm really pleased to see so many of you here at the stock exchange this morning. And I know we've also got a good number of people listening and watching online as well.



So look. As always, we will start with safety. We're not expecting a planned fire alarm test this morning, but if there is one, please vacate the billing. And we'll meet out on Paternoster Square and maybe (inaudible) out there. The second important thing to draw your attention to is the cautionary statement which is at the front of the presentation. All of today's materials are available on the website.



And as usual, there will be a Q&A with John and Andy after the presentation. If you need more info, then please do feel free to reach out to me or the IR team later in the day.



And so with that all said, let's start the presentation.



(presentation)



