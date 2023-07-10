National Grid PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Paula G. Rosput Reynolds - National Grid plc - Non-Executive Chairman



(presentation)



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of National Grid. I'm Paula Reynolds, Chair of the Board of National Grid, and it's lovely to see you all here. Thank you for joining us.



Today's meeting is a hybrid one, which allows for live engagement for all attendees wherever you are, wherever your location. We'll cover the details of how to participate in a moment.



But first, it's my pleasure to introduce you to the Board members who are in the room with us today. First, I'm joined on the stage by John Pettigrew, our Chief Executive; and Justine Campbell, our General Counsel and Company Secretary. The other Executive Director in the room is Andy Agg, who is sitting in the front row. So he'll raise his hand as will the other directors as I introduce them. Therese Esperdy, Earl Shipp, Ian Livingston, Ian Mackay, Tony Wood, Anne Robinson, Jonathan Silver and Liz Hewitt. We have 1 director for whom the airline gods did not cooperate. And Martha Wyrsch is joining us