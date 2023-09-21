Sep 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

John Pettigrew - National Grid plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to everyone, and thank you for joining today's webcast. It's great to be here in New York as a sponsor of Climate Week. We passionately believe that all businesses need to stand for more than just profit. And hopefully, today, we'll demonstrate why responsibility runs deeply through everything we do at National Grid. We have a critical role in enabling both net zero and ensuring the benefits of the energy transition are shared with everyone and that nobody is left behind. This responsibility is integral to our core strategy and underpins everything we do.



To help demonstrate this, I'm pleased to be joined today by 2 colleagues Rhian Kelly, our Chief Sustainability Officer, who ensures that we're setting the right goals as a responsible business. And Rudy Wynter, President of our New York business who alongside our other presidents, is accountable for making sure that our commitments are delivered. Later in the webcast, I'll join Rhian, Rudy and Angela from the IR team for a discussion around some of the key ESG topics investors