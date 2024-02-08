Feb 08, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Nicholas James Ashworth - National Grid plc - Director of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the next in our Grid Guide to... series. And today, we're focusing on U.K. Connections. As well as the people here in the room, we also have a lot of people online and questions will be open to all when we get to the end of the presentations.



For those of you here, and just to say there are plan no fire alarms this afternoon. So if you hear an alarm, then we'll direct you to the appropriate exits. As a reminder, the Grid Guide to... series shines a light on different areas of the business. We usually focus on an environmental or a social angle. They are educational. So please feel free to ask Alice and Cordi on all things connected related to their businesses at the Q&A at the end. There will also be time afterwards if you want to catch them or one of their team over a drink.



If you go to the results and events part of the IR website, you will find the Grid Guide to... series and the many other topics that we've featured over the past 3 years since we did the first event back in January '21,