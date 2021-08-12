Half Year 2021 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Interim Report H1 2021 of Nordex SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Felix Zander, who will start the meeting today. Please go ahead.



Felix Zander - Nordex SE - Head of IR



Perfect. Thank you very much for the introduction. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to our analyst and investor call about the figures of the first half of '21. Our CEO, JosÃ© Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, will guide you through our presentation sharing the latest developments and financials with you.



Afterwards, as you have heard, there will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to hand over to our CEO, JosÃ© Luis. Please go ahead.



Jose Luis Blanco DiÃ©guez - Nordex SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Felix. Thank you, everyone, for the participation, for your time and interest. Good