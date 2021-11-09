Preliminary Q3 2021 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Felix Zander - Nordex SE - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Here, I would like to welcome you on behalf of Nordex to our analyst investor call related to our announcement of yesterday evening. Our CEO, CFO and CSO, Jose Luis Blanco, Dr. Ilya Hartmann and Patxi Landa will share additional information with you about the preliminary figures for the first 9 months of this year and our revised guidance. This is followed by a Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Please keep in mind that we have a call next Monday for additional questions related to the Q details. And so I would like to take the opportunity to hand over to Ilya. Thank you very much. Please, Ilya, go ahead.



Ilya Hartmann - Nordex SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Felix, and good morning, everyone, also from my side. So before we jump into the main topic of the call, let me provide you with a quick summary of our preliminary Q3 financials. So if we see the slide on the balance sheet side, we continue to have a strong liquidity position, thanks to the capital increase