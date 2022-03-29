Mar 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Report 2021 of Nordex SE. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Felix Zander, who will lead you through this meeting today. Please go ahead, sir.
Felix Zander - Nordex SE - Head of IR
Thank you very much for the introduction. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you on behalf of Nordex to our analyst and investor call today.
Our CEO, JosÃ© Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, will guide you through the presentation, sharing information about '21 and our expectations for '22 with you. Afterwards, as you have heard, we will open the floor for Q&A. (Operator Instructions).
And now I would like to hand over to our CEO, JosÃ© Luis. Please go ahead.
Jose Luis Blanco DiÃ©guez - Nordex SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Thank you, Felix. Good afternoon, everyone. As usual, let me start with the key
Full Year 2021 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...