Q3 2022 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q3 figures 2022 Conference Call of Nordex. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Felix Zander. Please go ahead.



Felix Zander - Nordex SE - Head of IR



Thank you very much for the introduction. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Here, I would like to welcome you on behalf of Nordex to our investment analyst call today. Our CEO, Jose Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, will guide you through the presentation today, sharing the latest information about developments and financials for the year. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to hand over to you, Jose Luis. Please go ahead.



Jose Luis Blanco DiÃ©guez - Nordex SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you for the introduction, Felix. I would like to welcome you as well on behalf of this entire Board. As Felix mentioned, CSO, Patxi Landa; CFO, Ilya Hartmann, are here with me today,