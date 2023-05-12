Q1 2023 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q1 Figures 2023 Conference Call of Nordex. (Operator Instructions) It is my pleasure and I would now turn the conference over to Felix Zander. Please go ahead, sir.



Felix Zander - Nordex SE - Head of IR



Thank you very much for the introduction. Here, I would like to welcome you on behalf of Nordex to our analyst and investor call for the first quarter. As you've heard, our Board members, our CEO, Jose Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, will guide you through our presentation, sharing information about the latest development, business operations, financials and markets.



And as you've heard, we follow with the Q&A afterwards. (Operator Instructions).



And now I'd like to hand over to our CEO, Jose Luis. Please go ahead, Jose Luis.



Jose Luis Blanco DiÃ©guez - Nordex SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much for the introduction