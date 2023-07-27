Half Year 2023 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Felix Zander - Nordex SE - Head of IR



Thank you very much for the introduction. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome on behalf of Nordex to our analyst and investor call today. Our Board, our CEO, Jose Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, are here with us guiding to you through our slide deck, which we have prepared for you today. They will share information about the latest developments, financials and markets.



And as you've heard, the presentation is followed by a Q&A, I would like to ask you to limit yourself up to three questions, please. And now, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Jose Luis. Please go ahead.



Jose Luis Blanco DiÃ©guez - Nordex SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much