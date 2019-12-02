Dec 02, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Dec 02, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ashwani Gupta
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Chief Performance Officer & COO
* Jun Seki
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Executive Officer & Vice COO
* Makoto Uchida
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO & President
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Hans Greimel;Automotive News;Asia Editor
* Kana Inagaki;Financial Times;Correspondent
* Tatsuo Nakajima;Yomiuri Newspaper Company;Journalist
* Watanabe Hidenori;Nikkan Kogyo
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you for waiting, and thank you for coming. We're delighted to see this heavy turnout. We would like to now begin the press conference by the new CEO who was officially appointed as the CEO and Representative Director of Nissan Motor Corporation, Mr. Makoto Uchida. He was officially appointed
Nissan Motor Co Ltd New CEO Media Presentation Transcript
Dec 02, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...