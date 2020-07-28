Q1 2021 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining the session today. We would like to begin the announcement of Nissan's First Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2020.
In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a virtual conference.
The presenters on the stage, in order to make sure they are well heard, they are not wearing their mask. But with regards to other organizers, we are taking steps to prevent the spread of the infections. Thank you for your kind understanding.
Let me introduce you to the people who are here with us today: Representative Executive Officer and CEO, Mr. Makoto Uchida; Representing Executive Officer, COO, Mr. Ashwani Gupta; and Executive Officer, CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma.
Now I would like CEO, Uchida-San, to start. Mr. Uchida, the floor is yours.
Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director
Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the announcement of Nissan's first quarter
