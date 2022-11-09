Q2 2023 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:05AM GMT
Sadayuki Hamaguchi - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Chief Communications Officer & Corporate VP
We would now like to start the presentation of the financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2022. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your kind participation. With regard to the [explanation] meeting, we are used with the remote system as well as live distribution for the presentation today. First, I would like to introduce the attendees from our side: President and CEO, Mr. Makoto Uchida; COO, Mr. Ashwani Gupta; CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma.
With the [core Japan] corporation, I would like to invite Mr. Uchida to say a few words.
Mr. Uchida, the floor is yours.
Makoto Uchida - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, CEO, President & Director
Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. First, COO, Gupta will present the results for the first half of the fiscal year, followed by my presentation of the outlook for the full fiscal year. Before I begin, I would like to say a few words.
